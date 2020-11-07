Bhopal: Campaign launched on social media to prevent disease

BHOPAL: Social media campaign was launched on National Cancer Awareness Day, which was observed on Saturday. As per National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020 released by Indian Council of Medical Research and National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, Bengaluru, the cancer cases in the country which stand at 13.9 lakh, of which about 27 per cent are due to use of tobacco alone, is likely to increase to 15.7 lakh by 2025.

National Centre for Human Settlements and Environment in association with Delhi based Consumer VOICE launched it to make people especially children and youth aware and tell them that tobacco is one of the major causes of cancer and untimely deaths in India. An awareness massage was also posted on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter.

The purpose of social media campaign is to make people aware of ill effects of tobacco consumption and garner support of people to prevent indiscriminate selling of tobacco products and implementation of Vendor Licensing in Madhya Pradesh to protect lives from tobacco related cancer. On this day, people are encouraged to report to government hospitals, CGHS, and municipal clinics for free screening.