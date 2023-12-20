Bhopal: Speaker Forms Committee To Look Into Portrait Controversy

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar announced to form a committee to look into the raging issue related to installation of portrait of great leaders inside the state Assembly. He gave the ruling after Congress objected to removal of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s portrait, which was installed on the wall facing the back of Speaker’s chair. Nehru’s portrait has been replaced with that of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Congress welcomed the installation of Ambedkar’s portrait but registered protest against government’s move to remove Nehru’s portrait. It was after Governor’s speech in Assembly that Congress MLA Ramnivas Rawat moved a proposal stating that portraits of freedom fighters should be installed inside the Assembly. He said portraits of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Subash Chandra Bose, Dr Rajendra Prasad have been installed inside the Parliament.

Amid this, Kailash Vijayvargiya requested Speaker to form a committee comprising two to three members. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, however, said there was no need to form committee as it all depended one‘s conscience. If Speaker permits, then the portrait of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel can be installed inside the house. MLA Rameshwar Sharma said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born in Madhya Pradesh and hence his portrait should be installed inside the house.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said a committee would be formed whose members would hold discussion with MLAs over selection of great leaders for portraits. After committee report, he will take action.

BJP burns effigy of TMC MP, RaGA

The BJP workers led by state president VD Sharma torched the effigy of TMC Member of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee at Roshanpura in Bhopal on Wednesday for mimicking Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar. They also torched the effigy of Rahul Gandhi for filming the mimicry of Banerjee. The BJP MLAs including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Bhagwan Das Sabnani, Vishvas Sarang, Rameshwar Sharma took part in the demonstration.

VD Sharma said Congress and INDIA bloc members who raised a din in Parliament and mimicked Vice- President Dhankhar insulted 140 crore Indians. It is also an insult of Indians residing abroad.

