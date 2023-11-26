Bhopal: Speaker Accepts Resignation Of Sachin Birla, Narayan Tripathi

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam accepted the resignation of Congress MLA from Barwah Assembly constituency (Khargone) Sachin Birla and BJP MLA from Maihar Narayan Tripathi. A notification has been also published in this regard. With this, two Assembly seats have become vacant in 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

The Assembly membership of Sachin Birla has been declared null and void. The Assembly seat of rebel BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi also becomes vacant.

During Khandwa Lok Sabha by-election (December 24, 2021), Sachin Birla announced at a rally of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that he was with BJP. After this, Congress lodged a complaint demanding that membership of Sachin be terminated but the matter kept on lingering.

BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi’s resignation, which was given just before Assembly election has been also accepted. He had formed political party, Vindhya Janata Party, for the bigger cause of Vindhya region. He is demanding statehood for Vindhya region. His party had fielded more than two dozen candidates in Assembly election.