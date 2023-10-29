Bhopal: SPA 241 Graduates Receive Degrees At 10th PSA Convocation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 10th convocation of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) Bhopal was organised in SPA Campus on Saturday. About 241 graduates, 80 undergraduates, 156 postgraduates and 5 PhD scholars received degrees.

Premjeet Das Gupta, Poonam Khan, Pratyoosh Madhavi, Nayana R Singh and Apurv Shrivastava received PHD degrees. Nine students - Suman Kumari (Bachelor of Architecture), Kripa Thomas (Bachelor of Planning), Kirti Bhardwaj (Master of Architecture (Conservation), Pallabi Das (Master of Architecture (Landscape), Malvika Singh (Master of Architecture (Urban Design), Anwesha Patro (Master of Design), Divyanshi Vyas (Master of Planning (Environment Planning), Harshit Talreja (Master of Planning (Transport Planning and Logistics Management), Chandreyee Mitra (Master of Planning ) received Proficiency Gold Medal.

Saavi Milind Natekar (BArch) and Abhishek Sharma (Master of Planning) received SPA Bhopal Medal of Excellence whereas a certificate of Appreciation for Thesis was given to Prachi Tiwari (Master of Design). Nine students got Best Thesis Awards.

Besides, an exhibition of selected academic works created during 2022-23 was organised by the students. Sachchidanand Joshi, Academic Head of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi, was the chief guest.

