MP Election 2023: NRIs To Seek Support For BJP Candidates

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought help of NRIs living in different countries and asked them to call up voters in Madhya Pradesh to vote in party’s favour.

The NRIs will join Vote 4 MP calling campaign, Call-a-Thon, being organised by State BJP Foreign Department and will make an appeal to voters on Sunday.

The NRIs living in more than 251 countries including the US, Polland, Hongkong, Australia, Japan etc will make a phone call to about 20,000 voters and campaign for BJP candidates.

The Call-A-Thon will be organised from 8 am to 10 pm.

