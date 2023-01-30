Bhopal: Songs by Manganhar community, ghoomar dance at NID

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Songs of Manganhar community and ghoomar dance from the dunes of Rajasthan enchanted the audience at National Institute of Design (NID) in the city on Sunday morning. It was part of the concluding day of a three-day concert organised by Bhopal Chapter of SPIC MACAY at different educational institutions in the city. The event began with Krishna Bhajan presented by Anwar and Rasool Khan. The main attraction of the programme was the clapping of the students along with Rasool Khan's Kadtal. They also danced on the song, Duma Dum Mast Kalandar.

The Manganhar are a Muslim community of Rajasthan found mostly in the districts of Barmer and Jaisalmer. They are known for compositions describing stories from Hindu mythology, focused on human nature and salvation. Besides, Maya Sapera and Pooja Sapera presented Ghoomar dance, which delighted the audience. They danced with amazing balance by placing several handis on their heads. Director of NID, Professor Dheeraj Kumar, said that regular programs would be organised in with the help of SPIC MACAY. Sidak and Riddhi moderated the event.