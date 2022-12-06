e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Someday parents will move their kids from private to govt schools, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Someday parents will move their kids from private to govt schools, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

2-day Anugoonj ends with cultural extravaganza

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 04:07 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the aim of education is to expose the natural talent of the students.

Chouhan was addressing the closing ceremony of ‘Anugoonj,’ organised by the School Education Department at Government Subhash Excellence School on Monday. He enjoyed and appreciated the presentations made by the students.

Chouhan said that a new education system has been implemented in the state.  “The day will come in Madhya Pradesh when people will take children out of private schools and send them to government schools,” he said.

The chief minister said that 50,000 teachers will be recruited and they will be given respectable remuneration and other facilities. Over the next three years, CM Rise School will beat other schools. He said that apart from providing laptops to the students who have scored more than 75 percent marks in class 12th in the state, the government is also paying the fees for higher education of such students on admission to various professional courses.

Chouhan also saw artworks made by the students in the exhibition and also interacted with them.

Besides, students showcased instrumental music, classical fusion, Jugalbandi, Mohiniattam, kathak, Manipuri dance and Tap Dance under Dhanak which left the audience spellbound. Students from different government schools from Bhopal presented instrumental music ‘Euphoria,’ under the mentorship of Morris Lajras. Around 110 students of  Subhash School under guidance of  Neelanjana Vashisth whereas 70 students from Bhopal presented ‘Shriram Stuti’ in Mohiniattam form under mentorship of Kavita Shaji. Around 50 students from Indore presented ‘Ardhnarishwar,’ in kathak dance form under the guidance of Suchitra Harmalkar. Students from Gwalior  and Bhopal presented ‘Manipur ki Kala Yatra’ Tap dance ‘Navakar’ and fusion ‘Confluences’ under the mentorship of M K Hojaingamba Singh , Milind Dabhade and Shweta Devendra and Kshma Malviya. 

Read Also
Indore: Special campaign to be launched to redress CM Helpline cases
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Someday parents will move their kids from private to govt schools, says CM Shivraj Singh...

Bhopal: Someday parents will move their kids from private to govt schools, says CM Shivraj Singh...

Bhopal: Soon 50K teachers will be recruited, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Soon 50K teachers will be recruited, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Youth ends life in Kolar, reason not known

Bhopal: Youth ends life in Kolar, reason not known

Bhopal: Temperature soars, chill likely after Dec 8 in MP

Bhopal: Temperature soars, chill likely after Dec 8 in MP

Bhopal: CM’s spree of sudden inspection continues

Bhopal: CM’s spree of sudden inspection continues