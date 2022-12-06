Bhopal: Someday parents will move their kids from private to govt schools, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the aim of education is to expose the natural talent of the students.

Chouhan was addressing the closing ceremony of ‘Anugoonj,’ organised by the School Education Department at Government Subhash Excellence School on Monday. He enjoyed and appreciated the presentations made by the students.

Chouhan said that a new education system has been implemented in the state. “The day will come in Madhya Pradesh when people will take children out of private schools and send them to government schools,” he said.

The chief minister said that 50,000 teachers will be recruited and they will be given respectable remuneration and other facilities. Over the next three years, CM Rise School will beat other schools. He said that apart from providing laptops to the students who have scored more than 75 percent marks in class 12th in the state, the government is also paying the fees for higher education of such students on admission to various professional courses.

Chouhan also saw artworks made by the students in the exhibition and also interacted with them.

Besides, students showcased instrumental music, classical fusion, Jugalbandi, Mohiniattam, kathak, Manipuri dance and Tap Dance under Dhanak which left the audience spellbound. Students from different government schools from Bhopal presented instrumental music ‘Euphoria,’ under the mentorship of Morris Lajras. Around 110 students of Subhash School under guidance of Neelanjana Vashisth whereas 70 students from Bhopal presented ‘Shriram Stuti’ in Mohiniattam form under mentorship of Kavita Shaji. Around 50 students from Indore presented ‘Ardhnarishwar,’ in kathak dance form under the guidance of Suchitra Harmalkar. Students from Gwalior and Bhopal presented ‘Manipur ki Kala Yatra’ Tap dance ‘Navakar’ and fusion ‘Confluences’ under the mentorship of M K Hojaingamba Singh , Milind Dabhade and Shweta Devendra and Kshma Malviya.