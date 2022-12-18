Bhopal: Some madrasas teaching objectionable content, says home minister Narottam Mishra

MP Home minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra has said the academic content of some of the madrasas in the state will be scrutinised as there have been reports of objectionable teachings being imparted to students.

Collectors have been instructed to get scrutinized the textbooks of Madrasas, said the home minister while speaking to media persons at his residence here on Sunday. Speaking on the five day winter session starting from Monday, the minister said that government was ready for discussion on every issue.

Bilawal, Rahul speaking same language

Home minister Narottam Mishra said that Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were speaking almost same language. “Bilawal is raising question on Prime Minister, while Rahul Gandhi is insulting the Indian army. He wanted to know from Madhya Pradesh Congress President and ex Chief Minister Kamal Nath that whether he agrees with the statement of Rahul Gandhi.