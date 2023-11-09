Bhopal: SOM Group Did Investment Even In The Name Of Its Employees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the raid against the SOM group, Income tax officers came to know that group has done huge bogus investment in the names of its employees. Some employees were even made shareholders. Along with this, around 15 to 20 luxurious vehicles have also been found in the raid.

On condition of anonymity, a senior income tax officer informed that SOM group has also invested a huge sum in the name of small time employees as well. These employees include plumber, electrician. The group has around 20 to 30 liquor outlets.

The search operation is likely to continue for a couple of days as investigating officers have found piles of documents and they are going through them to ascertain the tax evasion.

Meanwhile, huge cash in crores of rupees has also been found. IT officials are trying to know whether this sum is genuine sum or unaccounted sum.

The IT department is thoroughly looking into the bogus investment done by the group. Lockers have been also found in the raid and they would be operated in the coming days. The group has factories in Raisen, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, the premises of the group are being searched in Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh etc. More than two dozen premises of the group have been covered in the raid. Notably, the IT department carried out raids against the group during dawn hours of Tuesday. This is the biggest raid during the election period. IT officials were keeping a close watch on the transactions of the group for a long time.