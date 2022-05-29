Bhopal: Society needs intellectuals to work selflessly: Amogh Lila Prabhu

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vice president of Dwarka ISKCON temple HG Amogh Lila Prabhu has said society needs intellectuals to work selflessly.

He was speaking at ‘Mega Youth Fest' at ISKCON, BHEL in the city on Sunday. Students of Inspire Club of NIT Bhopal organised the event on the completion of two years of ‘Avantikulam’.

He specially congratulates all team members Avantikulam for this glorious initiative and journey. The team of Avantikulam also shared their magnanimous journey.

A project launched with the aim to provide free education to the underprivileged students turned into a vision to achieve academic excellence and inculcate moral values among students. The project is named ‘Avantikulam,’ inspired by the name of an ancient site of Ujjain (Avanti).

This is an initiative started by the students of Inspire club of NIT Bhopal where they provided free online coaching facilities to students who are aspiring to study in prestigious engineering and medical colleges but lack these facilities due to financial conditions, says Praveen, a team member.

During Covid-19, the first step was taken by providing online classes through Zoom to the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas that covered around 2500 students.

Another team member Shashikant said that the next stepping stone was taken, when the Avantikulam website and android application launched. With the features of recorded lectures, doubt solving sessions, test series, notes, books and career guidance. Hence Avantikulam is providing all facilities to other coaching institutes but everything is totally free of cost, he added.