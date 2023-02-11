Bhopal: Snake charmers assault two head constables, booked

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Parwalia police have registered a case against several members of the snake charmer community for assaulting two head constables with sticks on Friday evening, the police said. Two groups of the same community had landed in an argument, to pacify which, the police reached the spot and the incident occurred, the police added.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Dehat police station, Kiranlata Kerketta said that the Dial-100 police had received information about a dispute taking place between two groups of the snake charmer community in Bagoniya village on Friday evening. The police rushed to the spot to pacify the matter. However, one of the groups attacked the police team with sticks, leaving two head constables identified as Phool Singh and Vinay Dangi injured.

More police force was deployed to nab the accused, who eventually fled from there. The police have launched a search operation to nab all the accused.

