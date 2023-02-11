Bhopal: 12th Annual Convocation ceremony held at National Law Institute University

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 12th Annual Convocation Ceremony of National Law Institute University (NLIU) was held on Saturday. The ceremony was presided over by Judge of the Supreme Court of India Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Ravi Malimath and senior lawyer of apex court Vivek Tanka were also present.

The students of different streams were conferred with degrees and medals. Most of the students reached with their parents to attend the convocation ceremony. Some students who were from rural backgrounds were seen clicking the photos with their grandparents or parents dressed in their traditional attire. These were the precious moments of their life. Some students were conspicuous by their absence and degrees were conferred to them in their absentia.

Few parents have turned up to receive the degrees on behalf of their ward as the latter failed to make it to the ceremony. The parents were beaming with happiness after their children received the degrees during the convocation ceremony.

