Bhopal: Smart City’s Innonext Challenge Round 2 to be held on Monday

BHOPAL: The second round of Innonext Challenge, organised by Smart City, Bhopal, will be held on Monday. In the first round, 50 start-ups have excelled among 150 contenders to qualify for the next round.

These start-ups will have to undergo an induction programme in the Smart City office. Start-ups related to agriculture, e-commerce, energy, environment, urban mobility, food technology, education technology, robotics, social welfare and development, transportation, aggregator, media and others have been selected for the next round of Innonext.

From Monday, the start-ups will undergo a 15-day session in the office of Smart City. After that, there will be a presentation on these start-ups for a week. All the new start-ups will work and groom with the start-ups inducted under the B-Nest Initiative of Bhopal Smart City.

Prize money Rs 1 lakh

The Innonext Challenge is being organised to promote ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The winner will be given a reward of Rs1 lakh.