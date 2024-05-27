Bhopal: Sixth Accused In BJYM Leader Murder Case Held | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police on Sunday made the sixth arrest in the murder of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha leader Surendra Kushwaha. Kushwaha was hacked to death outside the Bhopal Central jail on May 17. The accused had arrived in the city to meet his kin when the arrest was made. TT Nagar police station TI Ashok Gautam said the arrested accused has been identified as Aakash Budonia. He has been arrested from Panchsheel Nagar of the city.

He added that several other accused Tanzeel and Bhooraóare still at large. Gautam went on to say that a team from the TT Nagar police station, Gandhi Nagar police station as well as the crime branch have been searching for the accused. They received a tip-off on Sunday about Budonia arriving in the city to meet his kin, after which they raided his house and apprehended him.

An SIT had been constituted earlier to arrest all the accused involved, which had taken Raghvendra Sen, Faisal Khan, Deepanshu, Sen, Raj Kunwar and Ajay Paswan into custody on Tuesday. All of them had stabbed Kushwaha outside the Bhopal central jail, where he had gone to drop his friend, Satish Khare. Kushwaha had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, after which his kin had staged a sit-in on the link road number 2, demanding the arrest of all the accused.

Nursing college scam whistleblower raises security concerns

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): NSUI leader and nursing college whistleblower has raised security concerns and has written a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav demanding to meet him, said the leader here on Sunday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against 364 nursing colleges on the High Court’s orders over allegations of fake and incompetent colleges running nursing courses. The matter was raised by the NSUI leader Ravi Parmar.

To investigate the case, the CBI has formed a team, but few of the members of the team were found corrupt by the vigilance section of the investigating agency. On May 18, the CBI had registered a case against 23 people, including four police personnel, and had arrested 13 accused till Friday evening. Parmar said he had demanded time from the CM and wanted to handover the evidence of the scam. He added that in the meeting he will also demand security as he fears for his life.