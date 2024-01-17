Bhopal: Six Flights Cancelled In City Due To Fog This Winter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 6 flights were cancelled and a few delayed at the Bhopal airport this winter as low visibility due to dense fog conditions disrupted operations. Six flights were cancelled in the last one-and-a- half-month due to fog conditions. “Hardly five to six flights were cancelled due to fog in Bhopal.

Mostly flights were cancelled in Delhi and northern parts. Two flights were from Delhi-Bhopal, two flights were from Prayagraj-Bhopal and Agra-Bhopal. Flights were delayed due to poor visibility but as far as cancellation of flights is concerned, it is countable,” Airport director Ramji Awasthi told Free Press.

Air passengers face problems if flights are cancelled but if they are informed in advance about cancellation they have options including cancellation of tickets, refund and booking tickets to other flights, said the official. According to the Airport authority, the civil aviation ministry has mandated Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for fliers.

SOP directive include Publish real-time flight delay information on their websites. Provide advance information to affected passengers via SMS, WhatsApp, and email. Display updated information on flight delays at airports for waiting passengers.

The SOP emphasises the need for appropriate sensitization of airline staff at airports to effectively communicate and continuously inform passengers about flight delays. Given the prevailing fog season and adverse weather conditions, airlines are advised to cancel, well in advance, flights anticipated to be delayed beyond three hours, as per the report. This aims to prevent airport congestion and minimize passenger inconvenience.