Bhopal: Six arrested for murder bid on Congress leader Vinod Wasnik

BHOPAL: The Kolar police have arrested six people who were involved in an attempt to murder Congress leader Vinod Wasnik on Thursday.
All the accused were hiding in a flat in Baghsewania and when the cops raided the flat, one of them signaled others about it. Three of them tried to jump from the flat but injured themselves. The accused were held from Baghsewania on Sunday. The police have seized two SUVs used in the attack. The police have also arrested one of the associates of the accused who was on the run for a few months. The bats and rods used in the assault were seized by the police. The cops had found them inside the flat in evening.
The accused were identified as Jeetu Yadav aka Durgesh Yadav 24, Golu Vasooli aka Mukul Rai 25, Anil Yadav 27, Akash Yadav 22, Naveen Sonwane19 and Gopal Rai 28. Guddu Manwar 40, who had been on the run in a case of attempt to murder was also arrested by Kolar police.
The accused had attacked the Congress leader on Thursday when he was walking alone. They started hitting him with sharp edged weapons and bats. It all happened in the evening in Kolar. A policeman Rajendra Singh Gurjar reached there and intervened but the accused fled.
