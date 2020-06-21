Bhopal: Six arrested for murder bid on Congress leader Vinod Wasnik

BHOPAL: The Kolar police have arrested six people who were involved in an attempt to murder Congress leader Vinod Wasnik on Thursday.

All the accused were hiding in a flat in Baghsewania and when the cops raided the flat, one of them signaled others about it. Three of them tried to jump from the flat but injured themselves. The accused were held from Baghsewania on Sunday. The police have seized two SUVs used in the attack. The police have also arrested one of the associates of the accused who was on the run for a few months. The bats and rods used in the assault were seized by the police. The cops had found them inside the flat in evening.