Bhopal: SIT To Leave For Jaipur Again To Arrest Another Accused

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mohammad Khalil, a man belonging to Jaipur who was arrested in connection with the suicide case of Bhupendra Vishwakarma and his wife, has revealed the name of another person involved in the offence.

According to police, the name of the other accused is Arif, which was revealed by Khalil during the interrogation. The SIT constituted to probe the family suicide and apprehend the key accused involved in it will leave for Jaipur soon to arrest Arif.

Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava said Khalil was arrested from Jaipur in Rajasthan four days back. On Saturday, he was produced in the court and sent to jail. He was interrogated by the SIT and other police officials on Sunday, during which he revealed that Arif had arranged his meeting with the kingpin of fake loan providing racket. Khalil also said that apart from Arif, several other people like him were also involved in the case who provided their bank accounts to the kingpin.

It is noteworthy that Vishwakarma used to transfer money into Khalil’s bank account. The details were revealed after MP state cyber cell sifted through Vishwakarma’s cell phone and laptopThe SIT is now eyeing Arif and the other accused involved in the case, who are still at large, SHO Shrivastava said.

Khalil used to facilitate the transfer of money from Vishwakarma to the kingpin of the racket. The kingpin remains at large and has yet to be identified.

