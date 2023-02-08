Bhopal: SIT formed to inquire into staff nurse paper leak

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The staff nurse paper leak case came to light on Tuesday. The incident rattled the state, putting a question mark over the recruitment system.

The Gwalior police, which busted the gang of fraudsters who were involved in leaking each question paper for Rs 3 lakh, set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident, sources said on Wednesday.

Eight members of the gang have already fallen into the police dragnet. The National Health Mission (NHM) has conducted the examination through the Strategic Alliance Management Services Private Ltd.

Nonetheless, when the scam was exposed, the NHM scrapped the examination.

Superintendent of police in Gwalior, Amit Sanghi, told Free Press that a 15-member SIT, led by additional superintendent of police, Rajesh Dandotia and two deputy superintendents of police has been set up.

The team has been divided into two groups, Dandotia said, adding that one has left for Sonipat in Haryana and the other for Prayagraj in UP to gather evidence, he said.

The cops have begun to sift through the documents that they had laid their hands on during the raid of the hotel where the gang members were lodged.

The SP further said a letter had been written to the agency in New Delhi to get the details of all the aspirants.

The police wanted to take the statements of the students, but none of them came forward for it.

The police have also extracted the call details record (CDR) of the accused and will soon call the people, whose names figure in the CDR.

According to Sanghi, a team has begun to search for the ringleader of the gang.

The cops presented eight members of the gang to the Court and took them into remand for three days.

The main accused, Pushkar Pandey, has good connections with the agency, the police said.

Pandey got the questions papers as well as the list of candidates taking the examination, the police said.

