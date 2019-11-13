Bhopal: Silawat calls for joint effort to deal with mosquito menace

BHOPAL: Amid rising cases of vector-borne diseases, health minister Tulsi Silawat has directed health department and Malaria to jointly deal with the mosquito menace on war footing.

Earlier, the minister had expressed his displeasure over rising cases of dengue in the state.

Silawat on Wednesday held a meet with officials of district administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take stock of anti-dengue and anti-malarial drive being conducted in the state capital.

The meeting was held at minister’s residence and was attended by collector Tarun Pithode, BMC commissioner Vijay Dutta.

The minister directing for intensify drive against dengue, asked the officials to deploy additional teams and make them visit rural areas as well. The minister also instructed for carrying out fogging on daily basis in areas. Stressing on awareness campaign, Silawat said that people should be sensitized about the vector-borne disease, their precaution and treatment.

Pithode apprised the minister about the steps taken to control the disease informed the minister in the meet about the teams that are survey in houses.

Survey teams are visiting the hundreds of household every day to check presence of dengue larvae and after identifying the places, corrective measures are being taken. BMC commissioner too informed about the aerial spraying of anti-dengue drugs in the city.

He also informed that anti-dengue drug is being sprayed through drones over the lakes. The officials also informed about the other steps being taken to deal with the dengue and malaria.

The administration has also set-up a call center for the issue.