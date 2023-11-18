 Bhopal: Shots Fired, Mocked Each Other, Two Groups Come Face-To-Face In Barkhedi After Polling Ends (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Shots Fired, Mocked Each Other, Two Groups Come Face-To-Face In Barkhedi After Polling Ends (WATCH)

Bhopal: Shots Fired, Mocked Each Other, Two Groups Come Face-To-Face In Barkhedi After Polling Ends (WATCH)

The incident has gripped social media, normal public can be seen crossing the paths in between the firing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A verbal clash erupted between two groups in Bhopal's Barkhedi area as soon as the polling ended on Friday evening. The video of the incident has gone viral on the social media, showing both the groups--believed to be of different communities, mocking each other and raising slogans. A viral video is taking rounds on social media.

The video captures the intensity of the scene, as both the groups danced to mock each other to the tunes of gun shots that were fired in air, transforming an ordinary Friday night into a spectacle of post-election frenzy.

The incident has gripped social media, normal public can be seen crossing the paths in between the firing.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: BJP Alleges Attack By Congress Workers, FIR Filed
article-image

Meanwhile in Chhatarpur, Congress candidate Vikram Singh Natiraja had a narrow escape, while his driver died in alleged gun firing by the BJP workers in Chhatarpur on Thursday night.

The incident was from the Rajnagar assembly area. Natiraja accused the supporters of BJP candidate Arvind Pateria of murder attempt, in which the BJP workers tried to run him over and fired gunshots.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Sadhvi Pragya Dismisses Congress's Violence Allegations, Calls Them Fear-Driven...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

With Record 76.2% Voter Turnout, Madhya Pradesh Votes Its Heart Out; But, What Does This Number...

With Record 76.2% Voter Turnout, Madhya Pradesh Votes Its Heart Out; But, What Does This Number...

Bhopal: Shots Fired, Mocked Each Other, Two Groups Come Face-To-Face In Barkhedi After Polling Ends...

Bhopal: Shots Fired, Mocked Each Other, Two Groups Come Face-To-Face In Barkhedi After Polling Ends...

MP: Government Project Moving At A Snail’s Pace For Want Of Land

MP: Government Project Moving At A Snail’s Pace For Want Of Land

MP: 105-Year-Old Woman Votes, Gets Standing Ovation

MP: 105-Year-Old Woman Votes, Gets Standing Ovation