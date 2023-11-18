Bhopal: Shots Fired, Mocked Each Other, Two Groups Come Face-To-Face In Barkhedi After Polling Ends (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A verbal clash erupted between two groups in Bhopal's Barkhedi area as soon as the polling ended on Friday evening. The video of the incident has gone viral on the social media, showing both the groups--believed to be of different communities, mocking each other and raising slogans. A viral video is taking rounds on social media.

The video captures the intensity of the scene, as both the groups danced to mock each other to the tunes of gun shots that were fired in air, transforming an ordinary Friday night into a spectacle of post-election frenzy.

The incident has gripped social media, normal public can be seen crossing the paths in between the firing.

Meanwhile in Chhatarpur, Congress candidate Vikram Singh Natiraja had a narrow escape, while his driver died in alleged gun firing by the BJP workers in Chhatarpur on Thursday night.

The incident was from the Rajnagar assembly area. Natiraja accused the supporters of BJP candidate Arvind Pateria of murder attempt, in which the BJP workers tried to run him over and fired gunshots.