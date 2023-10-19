 Bhopal: Shops Sealed, Huge Quantity Of Fireworks Worth ₹10L Seized
Bhopal: Shops Sealed, Huge Quantity Of Fireworks Worth ₹10L Seized

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch cracked down on the sale of firecrackers at unauthorised shops in Bairagarh locality of the city on Tuesday, and seized crackers worth Rs 10 lakh, officials said. Acting on a tip-off about the storage of huge amounts of fireworks, the crime branch conducted raids in Bairagarh. According to Additional deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan, the team couldn’t arrest anyone since all shops were closed.

The team immediately informed the Bairagarh Naib Tehsildar, Rajesh Gautam of the incident. The team finally got a clue that one Sanjay Soni (42) was involved in the trade. After being summoned, he said all the firecrackers are kept in his shops. The sleuths had to seal the shop since he could not produce a licence, which is mandatory for selling fireworks.

