Bhopal: Shops & Colonies Subjected To Repeated Thefts

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thefts and burglaries are a routine in Bhopal, where around five cases are reported almost on a daily basis. However, what adds to the worries is that sundry shops and housing colonies in the city are particularly under the target as theft incidents have taken place more than twice within the past five months.

Still police have allegedly been exercising laxity in probing these cases, say worried complainants. Aryan Makhija (21), who resides in the Habibganj area, and owns a steel shop in the Bag Sewaniya area, told Free Press that five months ago, unidentified thieves had broken into his shop in the dead of the night, and made away with Rs 6 lakh cash.

He added that he had to run from pillar to post to lodge an FIR, and after the incident was brought to the notice of the police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra, the officer had reprimanded the Bagsewaniya police station officials, following which an FIR was registered.

However, his woes did not stop here, as the thieves again struck at his shop on the intervening night of October 1 and 2, and made away with Rs 2 lakh in cash, and three bank cheques. The man claimed that he has again been visiting the police station every now and then to get a second FIR registered.

Theft cases in Kolar, Berasia unresolved

The police have been unable to crack the thefts that took place on the same night at two houses at the Signature Green Colony of Kolar two months ago, where thieves amassed goods worth lakhs and fled.

Among the affected colonies is a housing society in Berasia too, where thefts took place at three houses almost one-and-a-half months ago, and the police are still clueless about the thieves.

When the attention of the additional commissioner of police (Law and order/Crime) Awadhesh Goswami was drawn towards the incidents, he said he shall remind the respective TIs of the police stations concerned.