Bhopal: Shoddy documentation ‘ruins’ Barkatullah University prospects in NAAC assessment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After brainstorming, the custodians of Barkatullah University (BU) have reached on a conclusion that shoddy documentations led to ruining its chances of clinching good accreditation grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

With this observation, the university authorities, who initially were thinking of appealing against the Grade B accreditation to the BU, has shunned the plan.

Instead, it is mulling over requesting NAAC for an assessment review after a year.

A senior Professor of the BU said that self-study report (SSR) submitted to the NAAC was not up to the mark. The team which worked under the guidance of previous the vice chancellor had erred in certain areas while submitting the documents related works and this proved costlier to the varsity.

“The SSR carries 70 percent mark whereas the 30 percent marks on based on physical inspection by the NAAC’s peer team. In the physical inspection, the varsity received the very good marks but it marks received on SSR report spoiled the party,” said the professor wishing anonymity.

Existing VC Prof SK Jain reviewed the university’s performance in NAAC assessment. “After consulting his team, persons close to him claimed that the VC is not pondering going in appeal against the grade awarded by NACC to the BU. The reason is being that if the appeal was cancelled, then university will not have another chance to appeal for NAAC assessment,” sources said.