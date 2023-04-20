Bhopal: BJP leaders targeting Congress workers are on my target,says Kamal Nath

ANI Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday warned the BJP leaders who allegedly have been targeting the Congress workers to remain alert as they are on his radar.

All the BJP leaders who had committed atrocities on Congress leaders will be on the target No 1 of Kamal Nath and when the Congress forms the government in state after five months, they will have to pay for their act, said the PCC chief while addressing a public meeting in Bina of Sagar district on Thursday. The PCC chief is on tour of the constituencies where the Congress has faced defeat for more than two times in the elections. The Congress candidate has been defeated in Bina constituency for five times in a row. The former CM also promised to give Bina status of district when COngress comes to power.

“In the last 18 years of BJP's rule, the picture of the state is in front of everyone, BJP has made Madhya Pradesh hollow from inside. Hollow economy, hollow education system, hollow health system, hollow employment system of the ruling BJP government is killing the dreams and the future of the youths,” claimed Nath.

Questioning about a hospital constructed during the Corona pandemic, Nath said “Rs 88 crore was spent on the construction of the hospital, I want to ask how many people were treated in that hospital and Where did the hospital vanish”.

Later talking to media persons, Nath said the government had announced relief for the farmers affected by the recent hailstorm but so far not a single penny has been given to the farmers.