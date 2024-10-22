Bhopal Shocker! Class 5 Student Found Hanging In Home After Parents Refuse To Buy Him Mobile Phone

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from the state capital Bhopal, where a class 5 student was found hanging on stairs in his house on Monday. The police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. The primary reason behind the teen’a suicide is said to be his parents refusal to buy him a mobile phone.

The deceased was identified as Aizaan Khan (14), son of Shoaib Khan, a resident of Bagh Farhat Afza.

According to information, Aizaan's uncle was going to offer Namaz around 2 on Monday afternoon when he saw Aizaan hanging with a cloth on the railing of the stairs. Shocked, uncle called the family members and police were informed.

The family freed him and took him to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Upon asking, the family told the police that child's feet slipped on the stairs, due to which the cloth got entangled around his neck and he died. It was also suspected that the child took the extreme step after his family refused to buy him a mobile phone.

The police then sent the body to Hamidia Hospital for post-mortem. The police also registered a case and further investigations are underway.

Community Mourns

The incident has sent shockwaves to the community. The loss of a 14-year-child highlighted the need for conversations regarding emotional well-being which sometimes turned into devastating outcomes.