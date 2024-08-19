 Bhopal Shocker: Alleging Harassment By Cops, Scrap Dealer Attempts Suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Shocker: Alleging Harassment By Cops, Scrap Dealer Attempts Suicide

Bhopal Shocker: Alleging Harassment By Cops, Scrap Dealer Attempts Suicide

The police accused him of selling the idol of a snake, which had recently been stolen from a temple in the area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 12:54 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alleging harassment by the police, a scrap dealer attempted to die by suicide in Shahpura. Shahpura police station TI Raghunath Singh said the man who attempted suicide was identified as Rajkumar Duware, 48, a resident of the Amrai in Shahpura.

His son Aakash told mediapersons that he was at his shop on August 14 when two cops arrived and took him to the Shahpura police station. The police accused him of selling the idol of a snake, which had recently been stolen from a temple in the area.

FPJ Shorts
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn
Read Also
Bhopal: Agniveer Among 7 Held For Crime; Stolen Booty Worth ₹50L Recovered
article-image

Aakash said he was unaware of any such incident. He went on to say that the police then called up his father Rajkumar. Aakash alleged that TI Raghunath Singh and two other cops demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 from him to save his son. Aakash stated that his anxious father gave the amount to the cops to save him.

On August 16, when Rajkumar was at his house, he penned down a suicide note, in which he alleged misconduct by the Shahpura police station cops and ingested poison. When his health began deteriorating, he was rushed to a hospital in Bag Sewaniya, where he was treated and his life was saved. When contacted TI Raghunath Singh to verify the claims made by Rajkumar and his family, he refuted them and said Rajkumar has a previous criminal record of selling stolen goods.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Surprise Night Operation Leads To Arrest Of 164 Fugitives; Police Crack Down On Criminal Activity

Surprise Night Operation Leads To Arrest Of 164 Fugitives; Police Crack Down On Criminal Activity

MP: Deputy CM Reviews Super Specialty Service Works At Bundelkhand Medical College

MP: Deputy CM Reviews Super Specialty Service Works At Bundelkhand Medical College

Overheard In Bhopal: Sangh’s Axe, Lady Luck, Rehabilitation Bid & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Sangh’s Axe, Lady Luck, Rehabilitation Bid & More

15 Students Of Govt Subhash School Of Excellence Secure Admission In Leading Varsities

15 Students Of Govt Subhash School Of Excellence Secure Admission In Leading Varsities

MP Government Enforces Amended Cow Protection Law With New Provisions For Seizure & Confiscation

MP Government Enforces Amended Cow Protection Law With New Provisions For Seizure & Confiscation