Bhopal Shocker: Alleging Harassment By Cops, Scrap Dealer Attempts Suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alleging harassment by the police, a scrap dealer attempted to die by suicide in Shahpura. Shahpura police station TI Raghunath Singh said the man who attempted suicide was identified as Rajkumar Duware, 48, a resident of the Amrai in Shahpura.

His son Aakash told mediapersons that he was at his shop on August 14 when two cops arrived and took him to the Shahpura police station. The police accused him of selling the idol of a snake, which had recently been stolen from a temple in the area.

Aakash said he was unaware of any such incident. He went on to say that the police then called up his father Rajkumar. Aakash alleged that TI Raghunath Singh and two other cops demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 from him to save his son. Aakash stated that his anxious father gave the amount to the cops to save him.

On August 16, when Rajkumar was at his house, he penned down a suicide note, in which he alleged misconduct by the Shahpura police station cops and ingested poison. When his health began deteriorating, he was rushed to a hospital in Bag Sewaniya, where he was treated and his life was saved. When contacted TI Raghunath Singh to verify the claims made by Rajkumar and his family, he refuted them and said Rajkumar has a previous criminal record of selling stolen goods.