Bhopal: Shivraj, VD, Nath, Diggy On Damage Control Spree

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nominations have been filed and scrutiny of papers is over. Now, only two days are left for withdrawing candidatures. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma are talking to the rebels who have filed papers as independents. There are 70 seats from where the BJP rebels have filed papers. Chouhan spoke to several such leaders over the phone, and Sharma tried to pacify them on Tuesday. Family members of some of the rebels have been told to convince those leaders to withdraw their candidatures.

In the Congress, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has taken over the command of pacifying the party rebels. MPCC president Kamal Nath also spoke to several leaders. Besides, state election in-charge of the party Randeep Surjewala is talking to rebels. These leaders are giving assurances to the rebels that they will be given important positions in the party. The leaders of the rebel faction have also been told to pacify them. Senior leaders of both the parties have made a list of rebels and are trying to pacify them.

