Bhopal: Shivraj Leaving For Delhi Today, To Meet Nadda

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is visiting Delhi on Tuesday for the first time after the election outcome was declared on December 3.

Chouhan who is leaving for Delhi in the morning is set to meet BJP’s national president JP Nadda. According to sources, Chouhan may also hold talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It is Nadda who has called Chouhan to Delhi. In an informal chat with the media, the former chief minister said party president called him to Delhi.

So he is going there, Chouhan said. After the election results were declared, all the BJP leaders were in Delhi, but Chouhan was in the state capital. During that period, Chouhan said he would not go to Delhi to lobby for anything. Chouhan’s trip to Delhi may be connected to his new assignment. Because the ministry is yet to be formed in the state, the party leadership may discuss it with Chouhan.

Chouhan was not invited to the meeting held in Delhi on Sunday for the ministry formation. Chouhan may hold a separate meeting with Nadda over the setting up of cabinet.