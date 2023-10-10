Bhopal: Shivraj Given Ticket From Budhni, 24 Ministers Also Made Candidates

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is again going to contest the election from Budhni constituency.

The BJP on Monday issued a list of candidates consisting of the name of Chouhan and 57 candidates, including 24 ministers.

The ruling party has so far declared the name of 136 candidates for 230 assembly seats, but held back the tickets of nine ministers.

The party has yet to declare candidates for 94 seats along with these nine ministers. After the name of Chouhan has been declared, all the speculations about whether he will contest the ensuing election or not came to an end.

Chouhan’s recent poser to the audience at a meeting in Budhi whether he should contest the ensuing election or not sparked off speculations among people and politicians in the state.

Nevertheless, the party’s top brass buried all the canards about Chouhan by giving him a ticket from Budhni. Apart from Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra has been given a ticket from Datia, Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh from Khurai, PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava from Raheli and Finance Minister Jagdish Dewda from Malhargarh, Speaker Girish Gautam from Deotalab.

Similarly, supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia and minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has been given a ticket from Gwalior, Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput from Surkhi and Minister of Water Resources Tulsiram Silawat from Sanwer.

Tickets of these ministers held back

Apart from the ticket of Yashodhara Raje Scindia who has decided not to contest the election, the tickets of Inder Singh Parmar, Usha Thakur, Gaurishanker Bisen, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Ramkhelawan Patel, Brajendra Yadav, OPS Bhadoria and Suresh Dhakad have been held back. Out of nine ministers, whose tickets have been held back, four are supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Seats of two MLAs changed

The BJP has changed the constituencies of two legislators. Manisha Singh has been made a candidate from Jaisinghnagar and Jaisingh Marawi from Jaitpur.

Five women MLAs given tickets

The BJP has given tickets to a woman minister and four women legislators. Meena Singh has been given a ticket from Manpur, Gayatri Raje Pawar from Dewas, Manisha Singh from Jaisinghnagar, Krishna Gaur from Govindpura in Bhopal and Malini Gaur from Indore-4.

