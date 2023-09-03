Bhopal: Shahjehanabd Police Arrest 4 Including Woman For Looting People

representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shahjehanabad police have arrested a woman and three of her accomplices, who used to lure men into their trap, call them to a room and rob them of money as well as other valuables.

DCP Riyaz Iqbal said in a press conference that on August 26, a man named Neelesh Dhakad had approached the police, stating that a woman had called him to meet him in Ashoka Garden. She then took him and his brother-in-law to the Shahjehanabad area, where three of her accomplices were already present. They assaulted Dhakad and his brother-in-law and robbed them of Rs 10 thousand in cash, ID proofs and other valuables.

The cops swung into action and began a probe, after which they managed to get a glimpse of the accused in the CCTV footage. Broadening the investigations, the cops nabbed a woman named Mehvish (22). She, on being interrogated, told the police the whereabouts of her other accomplices identified as Amir Beg, Tanzeel and Shahid. All the four accused confessed to committing several other such crimes and were sent to jail thereafter.