Bhopal: Woman Refuses To Accept Her Marriage, Claims To Have Been Intoxicated Before Ritual

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre case has come up at the Bhopal family court. A man had married a woman almost a year ago at Arya Samaj mandir in Nagpur in a furtive manner. Later, his wife claimed that she does not consider this marriage as legal as she had been intoxicated by someone before the ritual. The husband has approached the family court, demanding justice in the case.

Sources at the Bhopal family court told Free Press that the man and the woman lived in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where they were in a live-in relationship for eight months before getting married at the Arya Samaj mandir. The man added that the marriage had to be carried out in a concealed manner owing to career constraints.

Later, his wife went to Bengaluru to pursue MTech, and a month after this, her phone was switched off. He went to Bangalore and found that she had changed her residence. He then went to her kin’s place in Bhopal and learnt that she had joined a job in Bengaluru itself. When he tried to confront the woman in front of her kin, she refused to recognise him and even when he showed the woman and her kin the marriage certificate, she refused to accept it and termed it to be fake.

The man then approached the Bhopal family court to narrate his ordeal. When the woman was called to the court and was shown a wedding photograph she claimed that she had been intoxicated by someone before the ritual was carried out, and thus, she does not consider it as a consensual marriage.

She added that as she was intoxicated by the man, she could file a case against him but does not want disputes.

Technical evidences to be arranged: Advocate Shael Awasthi

Advocate Shael Awasthi, who is advocating on the man’s behalf, said that the man had already produced the photographs and the documents which certify his marriage with the woman. As the woman is not ready to consider it as a marriage, more technical evidences need to be produced in the case, which shall prove the man’s claims to be true, she added.

