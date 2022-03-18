Bhopal: Seven gold medal winner Canoe sprinter Kaveri rewarded Rs 11 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitated water sports athlete Kaveri Dhimar on Thursday at CM House for her performance at the 31st National Canoe Sprint Championship last year.

Kaveri won seven gold medals at the championship representing Madhya Pradesh for which CM presented her with a cheque worth Rs 11 lakh.

Chouhan assured Kaveri that the government will aid all her needs. He said, 'Keep playing and keep winning, the state government is with you at every step.

She had won 7 gold medals at the National Canoe Sprint Championship that was held in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh from October 24 to 27 last year.

Chouhan had announced the award of Rs 11 lakh as a token of appreciation for her performance.

Champion Kaveri, who hails from Mandi village in Sehore district, has also been selected for the Asian Championships to be held in Thailand from March 24 to 27.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:36 AM IST