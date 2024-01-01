 Bhopal: Set Ablaze; Woman Dies, Husband Booked
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pardesipura police registered a case against a man for burning his wife with the help of a flammable material. On December 26, a couple had sustained burn injuries under suspicious conditions at their place in Kulkarni Ka Bhatta. They were taken to the hospital for treatment where the woman succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. 

The woman was identified as Deepa and her husband has been identified as Santosh Mehra, who is a painter. 

Investigating officer SI Kamal Singh of Pardesipura police station said that police had taken the statements of their neighbours who informed them that Santosh is addicted to liquor and used to beat his wife often over some issue or the other.  

On the day of the incident, Santosh came to the house in an inebriated condition and locked his house from inside. After some time, the woman came outside the house in a burning state and the neighbours came to her rescue. Her husband also sustained burn injuries on his hand, neck and cheeks in the incident. 

While investigating, the police found some inflammable materials from their house. The couple was alone in the house at the time of the incident as their two children lived at their grandfather’s place in the same locality. Police registered a case under section 302 of IPC against the man after the statements of the neighbours Shankarlal Kunhare, Ashish Gome, Guddi Bai and Subham Kunhare. Santosh is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.



