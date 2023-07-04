Bhopal: Senior SPS Officers Want To Wear SP Ranks On Their Uniform

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state police services association (SPS) once again has sent the proposal to the DGP to permit the senior ASPs to wear ‘Ashoka with Star’ which is the official rank of SP, on their uniform. The proposal is pending between the DGP and the state government for past five years.

The SPS association has raised various demands in front of the department head, director general of police (DGP).

The officials of SPS organisation told Free Press that for past five years they are raising the demand to permit them to wear the ‘Ashoka with Star’ on their uniform along with the ‘MP Police’ batch. The facility is asked only for the additional superintendent of police (ASP) and none other.

It will not going to put any of the financial burden on the state government. It is also added that many of the SPS officers get retires before they could become the IPS cadre. There are many ‘ifs and but’, to get the IPS cadre, although they are having all the qualifications for the IPS post.

Read Also Bhopal: Builder Booked For Selling Sold Flat For Rs 17L

The secretary of the organisation Mahaveer Singh Mujalde said that the jail department, Hone guard department and other departments are using the higher ranks on their uniform.

“There is not harm in wearing the symbol, earlier once the ASPs are permitted to wear the symbol, but later it was told to withdraw it. Now once again the association is demanding to permit us to wear the Ashoka and Star with the uniform”.

The Star Pride In Police Uniform Of State Madhya Pradesh

Star, starts in the uniform as the police personnel becomes the assistant sub inspector (ASI) with one star on his holder and the ribbon.

With two stars, he becomes the sub inspector (SI) again with the ribbon, then by wearing the three star on his holders, he becomes the inspector again with the ribbon.

After inspector when he becomes the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and the ribbon is removed. He only wears the three stars on his shoulder.

When a DSP becomes the ASP, he wears the Ashoka on his shoulders, with no star and ribbon.