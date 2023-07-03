Bhopal: Builder Booked For Selling Sold Flat For Rs 17L

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police have registered a case of fraud against a builder for selling a flat to a man for Rs 17 lakh, which was already sold by the builder’s business partner to another person earlier, police said on Monday. Investigating officer (IO) Shiromani Singh said trader Yogesh Sood (51) approached police on Monday, stating that he had purchased a flat from builder named Sandeep Ramtani in 2017 for Rs 17.20 lakh.

Ramtani had even got the flat registered in his name. Later, Sood learnt that Ramtani had another business partner named Kishore Ramani, with whom he had parted ways. He then learnt that the flat sold to him was already sold by Ramani earlier to another man. Sood then contacted Ramtani and asked him to either allot him another flat or return his money. Ramtani kept on promising him to do either of the two for some years. When he failed to do the same, Sood approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.