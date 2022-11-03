Bhopal: Senior National Wushu Championship MP Wushu athletes shine; MP medal tally 13

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Wushu athletes have won 11 medals at the 31st Senior National Wushu Championship, organised from October 28 to November 2 at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Madhya Pradesh's Wushu contingent consisted of 42 athletes. Four athletes from Bhopal were also a part of the MP contingent.

MP Wushu players won a total of 13 medals, which included five gold medals, one silver medal, and seven bronze medals. Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bhopal athlete Bhooraksha Dubey talking to Free Press said, "I feel happy as I have won a gold and a silver medal. All I can say is that I’ll work harder next time."

When asked if she ever felt like switching her sports, she said, "Absolutely no, I feel that Wushu is the most unique sport. Here you get the chance to showcase both your power and your creativity. I have been doing Wushu for many years, and now it has become my comfort zone."

When asked about the facilities provided at SAI Bhopal, the athlete replied, "All the facilities that we get are excellent. I would have never gotten such amazing facilities in my home town. I feel happy that I train in MP and that I represent MP. SAI Bhopal sponsored our national expenditure as well. We travelled by air; I feel all these little things make an athlete's life easier. I have participated in approximately 14 nationals till now, and I still feel that I have a lot to learn."

Madhya Pradesh Wushu Association Secretary Sarika Gupta praised and encouraged the MP athletes, saying, "All athletes should work hard with dedication and passion to reach up to the highest level and be humble and down to earth when you are on the top."

