Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 12:16 PM IST

Bhopal: Senior doctor NP Mishra passes away at 90

Dr Mishra, 90, was suffering from prolonged disease. He breathed his last at his residence in Professor Colony on Sunday.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A senior doctor and a renowned medical teacher, Dr NP Mishra passed away on teacher’s Day in Bhopal.

Dr Mishra, 90, was suffering from prolonged disease. He breathed his last at his residence in Professor Colony on Sunday.

According to information, Dr Mishra woke up at 5.30, which was his routine, and took his medicine. He was sitting in a chair, when family members spotted that there was no movement in his body.

He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

The last rites will be performed at Bhadbhada Crematorium at 4pm, a family source said.

Dr Mishra, who was an MBBS student at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), retired from the post of Dean of GMC. He also served as Head of the Department of Medicine.

He was also author of a renowned book Progress and Cardiology.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 12:16 PM IST
