Bhopal: Senior doctor NP Mishra passes away at 90

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A senior doctor and a renowned medical teacher, Dr NP Mishra passed away on teacher’s Day in Bhopal.

Dr Mishra, 90, was suffering from prolonged disease. He breathed his last at his residence in Professor Colony on Sunday.

According to information, Dr Mishra woke up at 5.30, which was his routine, and took his medicine. He was sitting in a chair, when family members spotted that there was no movement in his body.

He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

The last rites will be performed at Bhadbhada Crematorium at 4pm, a family source said.

Dr Mishra, who was an MBBS student at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), retired from the post of Dean of GMC. He also served as Head of the Department of Medicine.

He was also author of a renowned book Progress and Cardiology.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Govt transfers 34 IPS officers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 12:16 PM IST