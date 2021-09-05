Bhopal: Govt transfers 34 IPS officers

BHOPAL : In a late Saturday night decision, state government transferred 34 IPS officers. Director youth welfare and sports Pawan Kumar Jain is now Director General of home guards. ADG PTRI, DC Sagar will be the new ADG of Shahdol division, ADG Shahdol division G Janardan will be the new ADG of PRTI. ADG Ravi Gupta has been shifted from EOW as director of sports and youth welfare. ADG Jail Ashutosh Rai will be the new ADG of Balaghat zone, ADG Ujjain zone Yogesh Deshmukh will be the new ADG of Cyber cell. ADG Cyber Yogesh Choudhary will be the new ADG of CID.

ADG Balaghat zone KP Venketshwar Rao will also hold the charge of Rewa zone. Inspector General Rewa zone Umesh Joga will be the IG of Jabalpur zone.

IG SDRF home guards, Dipika Suri has been posted as IG Hoshangabad zone. IG CID, Santosh Kumar Singh is the new IG of Ujjain zone.

IG Hosangabad Jitendra Singh Kushwaha will hold responsibnility of crime against women at police headquarters Bhopal.

IG Jabalpur zone BS Chouhan to hold the new responsibility as IG, CID, assistant Inspector General posted at CID Ashok Goyel will hold the responsibility of police reformation at PHQ.

AIG Navneet Bhasin is the new SP of Rewa district, AIG Sunil Kumar Pandey is the new SP of Mandsaur, SP Raisen Monika Shukla is now SP of Vidisha, SP Rail Jabalpur Sunil Kumar Jain is the new SP of Katni. Commandant of 34SAF, TK Vidhyarthi is the new SP of Niwari, SP Barwani Nimish Agarwal is the new SP of PTS Indore. AIG Manoj Kumar Singh is the new SP of district Alirajpur.SP Rewa Rakesh Kumar Singh is the new Commandant of 34th SAF Gwalior, SP Katni Mayank Awasthi is the new SP of district Sehore, Commandant of 13th SAF Gwalior Deepak Kumar Shukla is the new SP of Barwani. SP cyber Bhopal HQ, Gurkaran Singh is the new SP of Hoshangabad, SP Umaria Vikas Kumar Sahwal is new SP of district Raisen. Commandant of SAF 14 SAF Gwalior Novidita Gupta is the new SP of rail Indore.

SP rail Indore Kiranlata Kerkatta is posted as AIG at PHQ, SP Sehore Sashiendra Chouhan is now SP of police training school Sagar. SP Niwari Alok Kumar Singh is the Commandant of 14th SAF Gwalior. SP Mandsaure Siddhart Chouhary is now the Commandant of 24th SAF Jawra Ratlam. AIG Pramod Kumar Sinha is the new SP of Umaria district and SP Alirajpur Vijay Bagwani is posted as AIG at PHQ.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 12:16 AM IST