Bhopal: Selected Candidates In Patwari Exam Stage Protest Against Ban On Appointment | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A huge crowd of candidates selected in Madhya Pradesh patwari recruitment exams on Monday staged a protest against the ban on appointment at a park in the state capital Bhopal.

The selected candidates across the state gathered here to mark their protest. They were demanding their appointment and staging demonstrations with placards which read 'What is our fault? Give appointment till August 15. Give freedom from mental pain...give appointment.'

One of the selected candidates in MP Patwari, Anjali Thakur said, "I am from Indore and I got number 1 in Dhar Merit list in Madhya Pradesh Patwari recruitment exam. I have received this selection after a lot of hard work from July 2018 to July 2023. I have worked quite hard for five years and during this I have faced many hurdles."

'We Are Not Elected, We Are Selected'

"But after a tweet from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 13 night, our happiness suddenly turned into sorrow. Those who were happy for us, were bringing packets of sweets for us, they immediately turned against us, no one was left with us, our happiness turned into sorrow," Thakur said.

ANI

She also said, "We are not begging from anyone, we are asking for our justice. We want our appointment because we got it after the struggle of five years. We are not elected, we are selected and we have reached here with our hard work."

'We Only Want Our Appointment'

"We are upset because some anti-social elements are demanding cancellation of the exam. There was no recruitment in the state for the last five years. Today when the recruitment was being done, we got selected in it, so now why demand to cancel it? We do not know what is happening, we just know that we have struggled for years and locked ourselves in one place for study. So we only want our appointment, and we want our rights," Thakur added.