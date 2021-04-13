Bhopal: Sehore massacre of 1858 is the forgotten chapter of Indian struggle against British Raj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jallianwala Bagh happened in 1919 claiming 379 lives. But a bloodbath took place in Sehore where 356 patriots were massacred for rising against the Union Jack. However, it didn’t get the place in history it deserved.

The rebellion against British Raj led by Risaldar Wali Shah and Havildar Mahaveer Singh in January 1858 paved way for India’s independence struggle. They are unsung heroes who led India’s first secular government under the name of Sipahi Bahadur. And historians especially from Madhya Pradesh have failed them.

Hundreds were killed in Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 where the cruelty of British general R Dyre reigned supreme, killing 379 unarmed civilians. The place now is a memorial of national importance. But we for sure forgot that a similar or even bigger massacre was led by General Hugh Rose in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh 163 years back after rebels stood up against the colonial army.