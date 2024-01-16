Bhopal: Seeds Corporation Staffer Sacked For Making Indecent Proposal To Woman Job-Seeker

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Beej Evam Farm Vikas Nigam has terminated the services of its official who had allegedly made an indecent proposal to a woman candidate seeking employment in the corporation. The Managing Director of the Corporation terminated the services of Sanjeev Kumar Tantuvay, a contractual field production officer of the corporation, on Monday.

According to a complaint filed with the police in Gwalior, one of the women candidates who had appeared in an interview for appointment to a position in the Corporation, had said that Sanjeev Kumar sent WhatsApp messages to her in which he sought her company for one night in return for her appointment.

The complaint was found to be true in investigations by the police. “The act of Tantovay is extremely condemnable and is violative of the service conditions of contractual employees,” an official press release said.

Over 2.3 cr people moved out of multidimensional poverty in MP in 9 yrs : NITI report

Over 2.30 crore people from state Madhya Pradesh have moved out of multidimensional poverty in last nine years, NITI Aayog said in a report on Monday. As many as 24.82 crore people in India has moved out of multidimensional poverty in nine years from 2013-14 to 2022-23, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh registering the largest decline.

Multidimensional poverty is measured by improvement in health, education, and standard of living, it said. The national multidimensional poverty measures simultaneous deprivations across three equally weighted dimensions of health, education, and standard of living that are represented by 12 sustainable development goals-aligned indicators, according to NITI Aayog.

These include nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets, and bank accounts. In the state, at present more than 5.36 crore people are getting free ration through 22,396 public distribution shops.