Bhopal: BJP Launches Poll Campaign, Cong Busy Holding Meetings

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has kicked off election campaign, but the Congress is still confined to holding meetings. The BJP workers have begun to cover the booths in graffiti after receiving directives from the party’s leadership. President of the party’s state unit VD Sharma initiated the campaign through graffiti. Graffiti has begun across the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Sharma said, adding that all the leaders of the state have plunged into action to bring the Modi government back to power.

The BJP will get historic mandate this time, Sharma said. The BJP has launched electioneering through graffiti, but the opposition Congress is still busy holding meetings.

The high command has yet to decide the party line to counter the BJP. Therefore, the state Congress leadership is waiting for high command’s directive. Because the MPCC president and Leader of the Opposition are new to their job and former CM Kamal Nath is set to focus on Chhindwara, the Congress may take some time to launch poll campaign.