Bhopal: Seedhi Dar Seedhi Mesmerises Theatre Buffs | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The auditorium of Shaheed Bhawan was packed to its capacity with theatre buffs who were present there to watch the play, Seedhi Dar Seedhi, on Sunday. The play, Seedhi Dar Seedhi, also known as Tukke Pe Tukka began in 1993.

This play marks its 150th show. Uday Shahane is an artist associated with this play, portraying the character of Tukku Miyan. What makes this play unique is its relevance in contemporary times. The play is a satire on society and people.

A special feature is the inclusion of live music with 10 songs. Following the demise of Padmashri Bansi Kaul, this is the fourth show of the play. Dr Anjana Puri, the music composer for the play, played the role of Ammi.

It was part of the second day of five-day Rashtriya Natya and Samman Samaroh organised by Trikarshi Natya Sanstha in the memory of Madhya Pradesh Shikhar Samman recipient theatre actor and director and founder of Sanstha KG Trivedi.

Bhopal Weather Updates: Winter Rain Improves AQI In Bhopal, Other Places |

Winter Dew Improves Air Quality Further, AQI was 325 after Diwali

Winter dew has further improved air quality in Bhopal as well as other cities. Earlier, AQI had improved in Bhopal as well as other cities with spell of rain. Dew condensation processes reduce concentration of gaseous and particulate pollutants in the near-surface layer.

After Diwali, AQI was 325 in Bhopal. At present, it is 135. Gwalior recorded 88 AQI while Indore recorded 166. Jabalpur recorded 75 AQI. As particulate matter poses threat to public health, specially to residents who live in urban areas, feasible strategies to mitigate urban PM pollution were enforced.

District administration had to ask civic body to spray water at construction site. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) raided dhabas, restaurants for using traditional tandoors. Prohibitory order was issued to lower emissions from construction sites, vehicles.

Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey said, “Dew is small drop of water that forms on the ground and other surfaces during night. Dew is more effective at removing airborne particles in normal weather than in haze or fog conditions.

Pollutants dissolve in dew and enter soil. So, air quality improves.” MP Pollution Control Board regional officer Brijesh Sharma said, “Condensation processes reduce pollutant concentration of gases and particulates in the near-surface atmosphere. Dew is helpful for settlement of atmospheric particulates and its rate of removal of coarse particulates is effective. Dew purifies urban air. During hazy weather in particular, when air quality deteriorates dramatically, dew reduces local atmospheric pollution.”