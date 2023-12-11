Bhopal: Night Temprature Drops, Pachmarhi at 7.8 Degrees Celsius |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sharp drop in night temperature was recorded in Bhopal and other cities in the state between late Saturday night and wee hours of Sunday.

The weather turned chilly by evening. The day temperature did not record fluctuation as the day remained sunny. Humidity level remained high in morning hours. Bhopal recorded 96 per cent humidity in morning while Raisen recorded 100 per cent humidity.

Ved Pratap Singh, senior scientist at meteorological department, said, “Temperature will drop further in next couple of days as feeble western disturbance is approaching. However, steep drop is not expected.”

Bhopal recorded drop of 2.2 degrees in night temperature that settled at 11.9 degrees Celsius. Its day temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded drop of 1.2 degrees in night temperature, which settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius. Its day temperature was 25.8 degrees Celsius.

Pachmarhi recorded night temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.2 degrees. Its day temperature was 21.6 degrees Celsius. Night temperature in Chhindwara, Betul, and Rajgarh varied from 10 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius.

However, day temperature did not see much fluctuation as weather was clear. A feeble system in the form of a western disturbance is likely to prevail over Western Himalayas.

The system will reach Central region around December 11. The spread and intensity will be mild and by December 13, the rain will start receding. The only impact it will have is further fall in temperatures.