Bhopal: Scolded By Mother, 13-Year-Old Hangs Self | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): A 13-year-old boy, residing in Shiv Nagar Colony of Nishatpura, allegedly hanged himself to death on Sunday evening, after his mother scolded him for playing under the scorching sun, the police said. Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey said the boy who took the extreme step was Gauraksh Sahu.

His father Ramdas Sahu is a spice trader. At 4.30 pm on Sunday, Gauraksh was playing with his friends in the colony. His mother, on seeing him playing under scorching sun, scolded him in front of his friends and brought him inside the house.

Upset, he sat in the hall for a few minutes and then went to the penthouse upstairs, where he tied a noose around his neck and hanged himself. His mother, who had fallen asleep, called him at 6 pm on Sunday. When he did not respond, she went upstairs only to find him hanging from the ceiling of penthouse. The family members rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Encroachments Cleared From Rang Mahal, Jawahar Chowk Areas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Monday removed encroachments from stretches along TT Nagar police station, to Rang Mahal square and Jawahar Chowk area. ACP Ajay Vajpayee with his men and the policemen of TT Nagar escorted the anti-encroachment squad of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the clearing of the encroachments.

The motorists who had parked their vehicles on roadsides were penalized. Earlier, the district administration had launched anti-encroachment around New Market. Even parking at New Market was scrapped to discourage the encroachments. Street vendors were removed from both sides of roads from TT Nagar to Rang Mahal Square and then Jawahar Chowk.