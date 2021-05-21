Bhopal: School teachers to learn immunity-boosting techniques from the Art of Living Foundation

BHOPAL: Teachers and non-teaching staff members of the school education department will learn immunity boosting techniques from the Art of Living Foundation, Bengaluru. The programme is voluntary and free.
ìConsidering the pandemic situation, itís necessary that people develop their immunity and live a stress-free life. The school education department has tied up with the Art of Living Foundation, Bengaluru, to provide special training for our staff,î said commissioner, school education, Jaishri Kiyawat.
The programme aims at teaching immunity boosting with meditation. Moreover, it also teaches various breathing exercises and yoga. The three-day voluntary programme will have a 45-minute session every day.
The three-day programme has been specially designed considering the corona pandemic situation and its effect on the lungs and respiratory system. All the exercises focus on breathing, besides building immunity. Even the yoga exercises included in this programme will be based on strengthening breathing and the respiratory system.
A guided meditation programme has also been included in this three-day programme. There are several exercises that reduce stress and anxiety and improve mental health. This helps in making a person stronger and facing the situation more efficiently, said commissioner.
Teachers and non-teaching staff can register through the link provided on the school education departmentís portal. They can also book the slot according to their convenience.
The school education minister will inaugurate this programme online this Saturday. More than 350 teachers have succumbed to the disease till date. More than 3,000 teachers were afflicted with the coronavirus and several others were quarantined as some members of their family got infected.
