Bhopal: School teachers to learn immunity-boosting techniques from the Art of Living Foundation

BHOPAL: Teachers and non-teaching staff members of the school education department will learn immunity boosting techniques from the Art of Living Foundation, Bengaluru. The programme is voluntary and free.

ìConsidering the pandemic situation, itís necessary that people develop their immunity and live a stress-free life. The school education department has tied up with the Art of Living Foundation, Bengaluru, to provide special training for our staff,î said commissioner, school education, Jaishri Kiyawat.

The programme aims at teaching immunity boosting with meditation. Moreover, it also teaches various breathing exercises and yoga. The three-day voluntary programme will have a 45-minute session every day.

The three-day programme has been specially designed considering the corona pandemic situation and its effect on the lungs and respiratory system. All the exercises focus on breathing, besides building immunity. Even the yoga exercises included in this programme will be based on strengthening breathing and the respiratory system.