Bhopal: School student commits suicide, reason unknown

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in Nishatpura locality in Bhopal on Monday night, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The girl identified as Isha, a resident of Shanti Nagar, was alone in her room when she hanged herself. She was spotted hanging by a family member when he went her to room to invite her for dinner.

The family members brought her down and rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead.

On getting information, a police team reached to the hospital and registered a case after primary investigation.

In charge of Nishatpura police station, Mahendra Singh Chouhan said that no suicide note was recovered from spot. “Statement of the family members are yet to be recorded. The body will be handed over to parents after autopsy,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:38 PM IST