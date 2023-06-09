 Bhopal: SBI Distributes 1000 Cotton Bags
NABARD mango festival in SBI LHO

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Bank of India (SBI) distributed 1000 cotton bags reiterating its efforts towards cleanliness and environmental protection. Mannat Social Welfare Society' NGO team cooperated and helped in replacing polythene by distributing 1000 fabric bags at NABARD mango festival in SBI LHO on Friday.

Under this initiative, Anjita Sabhlok (Mannat Social Welfare Society NGO), Vibha Chokse and Nikita Borkute distributed 1000 cloth bags free of cost. AGM Anil Srivastava, Chief Manager Vikas Kumar also distributed bags to vegetable vendors.

