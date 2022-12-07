Bhopal: Save Tanmay operation continues, rescuers keep fingers crossed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as rescue operation is continuing in full speed to save six-year-old Tanmay, who fell into a 40-feet-deep borewell in Mandvi village of Betul, sources claimed that no movement by the boy had been detected.

Keeping their fingers crossed, the rescue team has been supplying oxygen in the borewell to ensure that Tanmay is asphyxiated. The rescue operation is likely to continue till Thursday morning.

Teams of State Disaster Response Team and National Disaster Response Team are assisting the rescue operation. Senior officers of district, including Collector, SP, Tehsildar are constantly keeping a close tab on the operation.

JCB machines are digging a pit around the borewell so that rescuers can reach Tanmay. The operation slowed down after digging team’s efforts were blocked by rocks at a depth of 40-feet.

Sources said that the new pit was being flooded by ground water. The team has deployed motors to drain out the water. Once the water is pumped out, rescuers would dig another seven-feet-long tunnel to reach Tanmay.

Earlier, efforts were made to pull out Tanmay with the help of a rope. However, the noose loosened and the effort went in vain.

Sources said rescuers were also planning to use a small robot to ascertain the condition of Tanmay.