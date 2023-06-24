Bhopal: Sarojni Naidu Girls College Considering Going Into Appeal Against NAAC Grading

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sarojni Naidu Government Girls Post Graduate College has retained ‘A’ grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation. Unsatisfied by this, the management of the college is contemplating going into appeal hoping to improve its grading. A woman professor of the college, pleading anonymity, said to the Free Press that in the previous NAAC assessment, the college had received ‘an A’ grade and has retained the same grade in the latest NAAC assessment.

Now it wants to go into appeal with the hope that it is upgraded. “The NAAC team has insisted that the college should focus more on research work and improve its performance,” she said. During the two-day inspection of the college in May, the NAAC team inspected all facilities being provided by the college to students including the library, teaching staff etc. The visiting NAAC team also interacted with the students. A higher grade would mean more funds and enhanced standing and reputation for the college.